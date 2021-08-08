e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,977 shares of company stock worth $2,929,549 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 24.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,846,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

