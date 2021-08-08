E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, June 28th. raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

EONGY opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

