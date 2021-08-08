Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Shares of EGLE stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 514,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.