Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.
Shares of EGLE stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 514,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47.
EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.