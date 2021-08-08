Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.
Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 514,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
