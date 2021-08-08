Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 514,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $522.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

