Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

DEA stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.