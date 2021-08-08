easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,200 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 850.40 ($11.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 905.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

