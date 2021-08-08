easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,200 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 850.40 ($11.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 905.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

