Eaton Vance Management Invests $43,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Astec Industries by 4,915.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

