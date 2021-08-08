Eaton Vance Management Invests $45,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

