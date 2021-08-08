Eaton Vance Management Makes New $54,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in FOX by 1,295.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 285.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 64.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 182,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,209.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 292,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

