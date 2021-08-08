Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GameStop by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of GME opened at $151.77 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39 and a beta of -2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.88.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.