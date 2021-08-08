Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 750 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

IYF opened at $84.07 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

