Eaton Vance Management Takes $47,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMND. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LMND opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

