Eaton Vance Management Takes $58,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 194,289 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $39,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.82. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.88.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

