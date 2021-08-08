Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Ecovyst updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Ecovyst stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

