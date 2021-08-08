ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Get ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $166,000.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.