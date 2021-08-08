Edgeware Trading Up 34.1% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $33.47 million and $617,998.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00822971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00098900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00039549 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,360,736,527 coins and its circulating supply is 5,746,893,472 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

