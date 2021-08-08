Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

EPC stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.18.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

