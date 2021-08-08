Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Announces Earnings Results

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EIGR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. 202,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,983. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $286.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. boosted their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

