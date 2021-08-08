Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.38.

ELD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.12. 543,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.10. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$10.93 and a one year high of C$18.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,693.68.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

