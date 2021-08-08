Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE EGO opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

