Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.02, with a volume of 103550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.38.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.63.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,782.66.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.