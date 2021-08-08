electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 188.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, electroCore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.28. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 26.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 84,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 66,057 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.