Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,930. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

