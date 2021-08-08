Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

EA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.34. 2,401,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.53. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

