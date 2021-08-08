Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Orrstown Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

