Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 775 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $241.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

