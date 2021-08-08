Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 2,540 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 42.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,892,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYX opened at $74.47 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

