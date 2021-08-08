Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Capital International Investors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,705,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 612,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after acquiring an additional 517,941 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $19.49 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

