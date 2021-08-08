Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after buying an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 151,933 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after buying an additional 132,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.77. 411,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,070. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $471.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.46.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

