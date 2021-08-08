Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 14,543 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.58. 353,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,729. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.89.

