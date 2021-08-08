Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. 263,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,537. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

