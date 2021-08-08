Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

