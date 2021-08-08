Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Raised to C$13.00 at ATB Capital

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

Enerflex stock opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$698.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

