Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

ET opened at $9.27 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

