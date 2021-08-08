Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.66.

ERF stock opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.30.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550 over the last three months.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

