Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003322 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $211.16 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00054713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.10 or 0.00851616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00099524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

