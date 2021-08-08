Ensign Energy Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.16.

ESI stock opened at C$1.68 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.