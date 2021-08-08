Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 1st

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

EBTC stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $40,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,326.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $33,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,572 shares of company stock worth $224,525. 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

