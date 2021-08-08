Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Up 7.6% After Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) shares rose 7.6% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 2,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 510,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

