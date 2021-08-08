EOSDT Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $11,527.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00129324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00150070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,494.87 or 0.99924487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.00794414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

