EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $512.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $598.02. 321,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,951. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $291.51 and a 52 week high of $601.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

