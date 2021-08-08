EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

EPAM traded up $8.36 on Friday, hitting $598.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $291.51 and a 12 month high of $601.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $512.00.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

