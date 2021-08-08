Epizyme (EPZM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Epizyme to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Epizyme to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $6.47 on Friday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

