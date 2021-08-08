Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $874.16.

EQIX traded down $10.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $820.15. 525,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,454. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 215.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $811.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

