Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

