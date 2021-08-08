Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Profound Medical Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84. Profound Medical has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $28.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

