Essential Utilities’ (WTRG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

WTRG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

WTRG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 755,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,024. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.92.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

