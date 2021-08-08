Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

