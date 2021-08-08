Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Etsy stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,160. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

