Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.86.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $178.36 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.